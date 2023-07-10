What Not Online Auctions
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
Price Charting Coins
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency

HomeWorld CoinsAustralian Coins

Perth Mint Issues 5oz Gilded 2023 Wedge-Tailed Eagle Coin

By Perth Mint
Perth Mint Issues 5oz Gilded 2023 Wedge-Tailed Eagle Coin
2023 Wedgetail Eagle 5 ounce gilded coin.

This 5oz silver Proof high relief gilded coin showcases an Australian wedge-tailed eagle. Named for its long, distinctively shaped tail, the wedge-tailed eagle is Australia’s largest bird of prey and one of the biggest eagles in the world. With an impressive wingspan of up to 2.5 meters (about 8.2 feet), it can also be recognised from its long, powerful legs which are feathered all the way to its feet.

Wedge-tailed eagles can be observed across mainland Australia and Tasmania in a variety of habitats from coastal to alpine regions. The birds favor lightly wooded country offering favourable nesting sites from which they have a clear view of their territory and ready access to prey including reptiles and small mammals.

Each coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 5 oz of 99.99% pure silver in Proof quality and is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 1,000 of the Australian Wedge-tailed Eagle 2023 5oz Silver Proof High Relief Gilded Coin.

2023 Wedge-Tailed Eagle Design

The coin’s design portrays a wedge-tailed eagle with outstretched wings standing on a branch. Together with the coin’s rims and serrated edge, the bird is gilded in 24-carat gold. Also in the design is the inscription AUSTRALIAN WEDGE-TAILED EAGLE, The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark, and the coin’s weight, fineness and 2023 year-date.

The coin’s obverse portrays the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Obverse, featuring the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II supplemented with the dates of her reign, and the coin’s monetary denomination.

Technical Notes

The coin’s high relief reverse and obverse are minted on concave surfaces to ensure the optimum flow of metal is achieved by the strike of the die.

Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case within an illustrated shipper and accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Perth Mint Designers

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 (View Designer’s Profile).

This is the eighth wedge-tailed eagle design for The Perth Mint by renowned sculptor and engraver John M. Mercanti, the 12th Chief Engraver of the United States Mint. Mercanti also created the reverse design of the American Silver Eagle bullion coin and has produced more coin and medal designs than any other employee in the history of the U.S. Mint (View Designer’s Profile).

Coin Specifications

Country: Australia
Year Of Issue: 2023
Denomination: 8 Dollars (AUD)
Mint Mark: P
Mintage: 1,000
Alloy: .9999 Silver
Weight: 155.533 g
Diameter: 50.90 mm
Thickness: 11.85 mm
OBV Designer Jody Clark
REV Designer John M. Mercanti
Quality Uncirculated

 

Previous article
Coin Collecting Advice – Numismatic Specialties Are Like Gold in Your Pocket
Next article
Counterfeit 1920 “PCGS” and Raw 1921 Pilgrim Half Dollars

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

David Lawrence Rare Coins Auctions
AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins
CAC coin verification of grading
Price Charting Coins

Great Collection Coin Auctions

Atlas Numismatics World and Ancient Coins
American Numismatic Association Summer Worlds Fair of Money
Legend Auction 60 on July 27

CoinWeek Facebook AccountCoinWeek Twitter AccountCoinWeek YouTube Channel

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

What Not Online Auctions
L & C Coins Summer Sale
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.