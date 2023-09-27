Physical Bitcoin Sales Pass $4 Million at Stack’s Bowers Auction

The August 2023 Stack’s Bowers sale of Physical Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency attained a record total of $730,624 USD–up more than 30% over their offering from the year before, making it Stack’s Bowers’ most valuable Crypto-related offering so far. This result puts the company’s total in this category over $2 million for 2023 and above $4 million since they started selling Physical Crypto in 2021.

August’s sale was headlined by an incredible Specimen-68 (PCGS) 2012 Casascius 10 Bitcoin that sold for $312,000–a 20% premium above the loaded value. It was initially bought for about $170 ‎in October 2012 when bitcoin was trading at around $10.

A silver Proof-69 Deep Cameo (PCGS) 2013 Casascius 1 Bitcoin took second-place in the sale, earning $52,800 for a premium of over two times the loaded value. Several rarities were offered from the popular brass Casascius series, including a 2011 1 Bitcoin that sold for $50,400–nearly two times the loaded value—and a 2013 1 Bitcoin that earned $48,000.

The Lealana series also generated excitement among collectors, with a 2013 0.25 Bitcoin selling for $18,000 (nearly three times the loaded value), a 2013 0.1 Bitcoin realizing $5,760 (over two times the loaded value), and an Unfunded 2013 “Gold B” 1 Bitcoin bringing $6,600 without any underlying crypto value associated.

This sale marked the firm’s debut of a 2016 BTCC “Poker Chip” 0.5 Bitcoin which sold for $22,800, or more than a 75% premium above the loaded value. Also debuting was an Unfunded 2022 Polymerbit “Bitcoin Banknote,” which achieved a strong result of $1,140 without any underlying crypto value.

Coins from the Litecoin currency saw similarly strong demand among collectors, with a Lealana 25 Litecoin selling for $4,800 (over 2.5 times the loaded value), a Lealana 10 Litecoin selling for $2,040 (nearly three times the loaded value), and a Lealana 1 Litecoin selling for $960 (over 13 times the loaded value).

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is now in the final stages of preparing their November 2023 Physical Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency auction, which will be posted for pre-bidding in early October. To register for bidding or to order a copy of the printed catalog, contact specialist James McCartney at [email protected] or call (800) 566-2580. The firm is also now accepting consignments of Physical Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency to their spring 2024 and summer 2024 auctions.