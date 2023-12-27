PNG to Allow Non-Dealers to Join With New Rule Changes

Made possible by recent changes to its Bylaws, the nonprofit Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) now offers membership to a wider range of workers in the numismatic field besides coin and bullion dealers.

The new membership categories are known as Gold, Gold Associate, and Silver, with Gold membership being the former standard PNG membership. To be eligible for the new Gold level membership, an applicant must be at least 21 years old; have a minimum of three years experience as a professional numismatist; agree to binding arbitration as a way of settling disputes that may arise over the purchase, sale, or trade of numismatic items; agree to a background check; submit an application form, credit report, and $300 application fee to the executive director; and be sponsored by at least four PNG members. The applicant must then be approved by the full membership of the PNG and voted into the Guild by the Board.

The Gold Associate membership is for the employees of Gold members and would allow Gold Associates to have their own PNG Member Directory listing. Candidates must be over 21 years of age and have at least two years of professional numismatic experience. Current or former Gold members are not eligible for Gold Associate status. After approval by the Board, membership at this level is billed to a member’s employer.

The Silver membership level is open to individuals in the field who are not professional numismatists but are nevertheless involved in marketing, museums, trade shows, and similar numismatic support businesses. The executive director decides whether an applicant meets membership criteria before he or she sends their application to the Board once again for approval.

All members, regardless of level, must agree to abide by the PNG Code of Ethics. The full Code is available at www.PNGdealers.org/ethics.

For complete details about the new PNG membership levels and their requirements, as well as to apply, please visit www.PNGdealers.org/join, call (951) 587-8300, or send an email to [email protected].

