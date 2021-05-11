In addition to faring well in internet sales during the month of April, CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins in live auctions in Las Vegas and Dallas. Here are a dozen examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1930-S Standing Liberty Quarter in MS-66 FH

On April 18, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1930-S Standing Liberty quarter with a ‘Full Head’ (FH) designation for $1,435.50 USD. On January 13, 2021, Heritage Auctions sold a PCGS-certified MS-66- ‘Full Head’ 1930-S quarter without a CAC sticker for $1,080.

2. 1943 Steel Cent in MS-68

On April 21, Legend Rare Coin Auctions auctioned a CAC-approved MS-68 grade 1943 steel cent for $3,407.50. On January 24, 2021, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-68 1943 steel cent without a CAC sticker for $2,220.

3. 1795 Half Dollar in AU-58

On April 21, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1795 half dollar, with two leaves under each wing, for $39,950. In January 2020, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-58 1795 half dollar with two leaves under each wing and without a CAC sticker for $26,400.

4. 1933-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-66

On April 21, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1933-S Walking Liberty half dollar for $7,343.75. On February 19, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1933-S half dollar without a CAC sticker for $3,360.

5. 1856 Flying Eagle Cent in Proof-61

On April 22, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved Proof-61 1856 Flying Eagle cent for $19,200. On March 11, 2020, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-certified Proof-61 1856 Flying Eagle cent without a CAC sticker for $10,800. In January 2019, Heritage sold a different PCGS-certified Proof-61 1856 Flying Eagle cent without a CAC sticker for $13,200. Market levels for Flying Eagle cents were higher in 2018 and 2019 than they were in April 2021, and the just sold CAC-approved Flying Eagle cent brought much more than each of its non-CAC counterparts in recent years.

6. 1807 Dime in MS-64

On April 22, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-64 1807 dime for $20,400. On December 18, 2020, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS-64+ 1807 dime without a CAC sticker for $13,200.

7. 1941 Walking Liberty Half Dollar in Proof-68

On April 22, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, certified Proof-68 1941 half dollar for $15,600. The day before, Legend auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-68 1941 half dollar without a CAC sticker for $3,760.

8. 1902-O Morgan Dollar in MS-67

On April 23, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, MS-67 grade 1902-O Morgan silver dollar for $9,600. On April 18, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1902-O without a CAC sticker for $5,906.25. On April 11, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS-graded MS-67 1902-O without a CAC sticker for $4,674.38. On March 26, Stack’s Bowers sold another non-CAC PCGS-graded MS-67 1902-O Morgan for $4,800.

9. 1861 Indian Head Cent in MS-67

On April 24, Heritage sold a CAC-approved, MS-67 grade 1861 Indian cent for $18,000. On March 14, 2021, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1861 Indian cent without a CAC sticker for $11,418.75.

10. 1926-S Buffalo Nickel in MS-64

On April 24, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1926-S Buffalo nickel for $16,800. On January 21, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-64 1926-S Buffalo nickel without a CAC sticker for $8,400, exactly half as much.

11. 1921-D Mercury Dime in MS-66 FB

On April 24, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1921-D dime with a ‘Full Bands’ (FB) designation for $18,600. On August 23, 2020, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-certified MS-66 ‘Full Bands’ 1921-D dime without a CAC sticker for $9,337.49, around half as much as the just-mentioned CAC-approved dime. Earlier, on December 12, 2019, Legend auctioned a PCGS-certified MS-66-Full Bands dime without a CAC sticker for $7,931.25.

12. 1806 $5 Half Eagle Gold Coin in MS-63

On April 25, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-63 grade 1806 $5 gold coin of the variety with a ‘Round 6’ in the date, seven stars to the left, and six stars to the right. On January 10, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-63 1806 five of this same variety without a CAC sticker. The CAC stickered 1806 $5 gold coin realized $29,939.24 and the non-CAC, PCGS-graded MS-63 1806 realized $19,912.50, just two-thirds as much.