NYINC Paper Money Highlights

Our upcoming New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC) Auction in January will offer one of the nicest Dutch Colonial pieces we have offered in recent memory. In lot 30193, bidders will have the opportunity to purchase a 1960 25 Gulden from Curacao certified by PMG (Paper Money Guaranty) as a Choice About Uncirculated 58 EPQ.

This is by far the finest example of this type on the PMG census, with only three examples of this type certified. This is not just the only original EPQ example, it’s also the only one graded higher than VF. It is truly a piece that offers fantastic condition and preservation. It is one of the most sought after pieces in the Curacao catalog. Only a few examples survived of this limited release that saw only minor circulation before the Netherlands Indies currency of 1962 was released. As such, this is a piece missing from some of even the most advanced collections. It is likely to find a new home in a truly serious collection, though it carries a modest estimate of $7,500-$10,000 USD.

