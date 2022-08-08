Shanna Schmidt, Numismatica Ars Classica to Make Annoucement at ANA World's Fair

By Shanna Schmidt – Owner, Shanna Schmidt Numismatics Inc. ……



Hello everyone, I wanted to officially invite everyone to the event where a new partnership will be announced at the Summer 2022 ANA World’s Fair of Money.

Numismatica Ars Classica (NAC AG) and Shanna Schmidt Numismatics Inc. will make an official announcement at the ANA in Rosemont, Illinois on August 17 at 2 p.m. in Room 12 of the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. The Stephens Convention Center is located at 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont, IL 60018.

Starting in October/November, NAC AG and Shanna Schmidt will open a Chicago-based office that will service the North American clientele of NAC AG. The gallery will be located at 8 S. Michigan Avenue, Suite 3600. We are in the process of renovating our new space so we can not yet give you a definite start date. The gallery will offer appointment-only visits (no visit is possible without advance notice).

Here is a short list of what we will offer in our Chicago offices:

Ease and Accessibility to all NAC AG and Naville auctions

No importation concerns: NAC USA will import all North American purchases to the Chicago office and send them out within the U.S. and Canada

Ability to consign to any NAC or Naville auction through NAC USA

A fixed price stock of coins from the vaults of the NAC AG offices in London as well as from Shanna Schmidt Numismatics Inc. These coins can be viewed and purchased through our Michigan Avenue gallery location by appointment only

An increased presence at major U.S. coin fairs enables clients to buy directly from NAC's showcases and consign items for auction

No Foreign Exchange Fees: Pay for NAC Zürich auctions purchases in USD via the Chicago office

Viewing of all or part of upcoming NAC Zürich auctions when time permits

NAC U.S.-held live auctions in the future

I would also like to share with you our website: www.arsclassicausa.com. Please keep in mind that the website will be changing closer to the opening of our offices. We will be expanding our gallery of highlights from auctions past, previewing stock that can be purchased in our Chicago offices, and presenting upcoming NAC auctions.

I will be the main contact person for NAC USA, LLC and anyone wishing to discuss consignments or purchases can call me directly at the number listed on our site. We will also be at table 1528 at the ANA Bourse if you want to stop to see available NAC USA coins for purchase or discuss future consignments. Shanna Schmidt Numismatics Inc. will also have a table at the show separate from NAC USA.

Both NAC and I feel confident that this new partnership will create an easier way to bid, consign and buy stock from NAC. We hope you will feel the same.

Warmly,

Shanna

