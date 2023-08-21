Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
Roosevelt and the Gold Designs of 1907-08: Long Table 146 With Mike Moran

By American Numismatic Society

 

For over a century, numismatists have examined the trials and tribulations of famed sculptor and medallic artist Augustus Saint-Gaudens and the gold coin designs of 1907. Mike Moran, member of the U.S. Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) and Secretary of the Theodore Roosevelt Association, will discuss the critical role of President Theodore Roosevelt in this story of beautiful classic American gold coins, which amounted to so much more than the “pet crime” Roosevelt acknowledged.

Every Friday at 1:00 pm ET, the Long Table series brings together American Numismatic Society (ANS) members from around the country. Lead by ANS staff, outside numismatic curators, authors, enthusiasts, historians, and many more, each talk offers the opportunity to take an hour away from your busy day to discuss all things numismatic, exchange views and ideas, and speak directly with fellow members and with the ANS.

Watch Previous Long Tables on the ANS YouTube Channel Here

* * *

 

Regulated Gold: A Rare Segment of Early U.S. Coin History
Ancient Greek Coins of Aiolis: The Minor Cities

