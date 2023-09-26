CAC Coin Grading
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
Price Charting Coins
What Not Online Auctions

HomeBullion & Precious MetalsBullion CoinsRoyal Mint Releases 1st 2024 Britannia Bullion Coins

Royal Mint Releases 1st 2024 Britannia Bullion Coins

By The Royal Mint
2024 Britannia Silver Coin.
2024 Britannia Silver Coin.

The Royal Mint of the United Kingdom has launched both the gold and 1oz silver 2024 Britannia bullion coins, both of which feature the official effigy of His Majesty King Charles III on the obverse.

Britannia bullion coins employ four naked-eye security features that consumers can authenticate by rotating them under a light.

The personification of Britannia has been depicted on British coins for centuries and the coin has been The Royal Mint’s main bullion product since its 1987 debut. Sculptor Philip Nathan created the version that appears on the bullion coins. She is surrounded by specific symbols meant to represent the UK’s values – a shield of protection, an olive branch of peace, and a trident for her connection to the sea.

Andrew Dickey, Director of Precious Metals for The Royal Mint, said:

“We’re pleased to launch the first bullion coins from the 2024 Britannia Bullion range. …Its innovative security features making it appealing for investors. Simply by moving the coin you can authenticate it as a genuine Royal Mint product, giving investors complete confidence, whether they are buying directly from us or from our partners.

“The Britannia bullion collection will feature the official coinage portrait of His Majesty King Charles III on the obverse. We anticipate the 2024 Britannia bullion coins to be in high demand with collectors and investors.”

Because gold Britannia coins are legal tender, they are VAT free for non-VAT registered private individuals. If you are a resident of the UK, they are also UK capital gains tax free.

The Britannia gold bullion and the 1oz silver coins are available to order from The Royal Mint’s website. Products will be shipped starting September 26.

Future product releases are forthcoming. The 1 kilo, 1/4oz and 1/10oz silver 2024 Britannia bullion coins and the 1oz platinum coin will be available later in 2023. The 1/10oz platinum Britannia will be available in early 2024.

Previous article
1841 Proof Braided Hair Half Cent Offered by GreatCollections

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Price Charting Coins

Great Collection Coin Auctions

CoinWeek Facebook Account

CoinWeek Twitter Account

CoinWeek YouTube Channel

What Not Online Auctions
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.