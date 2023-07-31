Stack’s Bowers Announces Highly Anticipated US Currency Auction

Stack’s Bowers Galleries, renowned leader in numismatic auctions, announces their upcoming August 2023 Global Showcase Auction of U.S Currency. This highly anticipated event will take place in Costa Mesa, California and will appeal to esteemed paper money collectors from around the world.

The auction presents an extraordinary selection of rare and fascinating currency from various featured collections. The spotlight shines on The Mid-Continent Collection Part II, the stunning conclusion of this remarkable cabinet. Devoted exclusively to Continental and Colonial notes, highlights in this offering include an exquisite 1776 $1/6 in PMG 66 EPQ and a remarkable 1777 $6 in PMG 67 EPQ.

Stacks Bowers Galleries proudly presents two additional important featured collections dedicated to fancy serial numbers: the Wisconsin Collection and the Issie Chaimovitch Collection of Radars. This auction hosts the largest and most diverse assortment of Fancy Serial Number notes ever offered by the firm. Collectors and enthusiasts can expect an electrifying day on Thursday, August 17, as these collections cross the auction block in their own standalone session.

Beyond featured collections, the auction presents an abundance of remarkable and historically significant notes, in series from High Denomination notes to rare large and small size types. Of particular note is a recently discovered Fr. 187k 1880 $1000 Legal Tender in PCGS Banknote Very Fine 25, as well as a 1928 $100 Gold Certificate in PMG 66EPQ. Noteworthy highlights also include the second-finest 1928 $100 Gold Certificate Star Note in PMG 50EPQ and an 1882 $100 Gold Certificate in PMG 67 EPQ. The selection of High Denomination notes is splendid, featuring a 1934 $5000 note from Chicago in PMG 64 EPQ, alongside many scarce and high-grade $500 and $1000 Federal Reserve Notes.

The entire Stack’s Bowers Galleries August 2023 Global Showcase Auction is available for viewing and bidding at StacksBowers.com. For more information on the sale or to consign to an upcoming auction call 800-458-4646 or email [email protected].

