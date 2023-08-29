Stack’s Bowers Ponterio Relocates to New Hong Kong Offices

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is pleased to announce the relocation of their Hong Kong headquarters to larger corporate offices at Unit 2202-03, 22/F, Mira Place A. This larger footprint signifies the firm’s long-term commitment to the Asian market and the ongoing confidence in the region’s potential. The team of professionals based in this office has brought about exponential growth in the firm’s clientele and market share through expertise and personal consultation, enhanced by a commitment to transparency, honesty, and professionalism.

Nirat Lertchitvikul, Director of Asian Operations commented:

“As we celebrate our 14th year in Hong Kong, Stack’s Bowers continues to build on our stellar reputation in the region. Our team is dedicated to understanding and integrating with the rich cultural tapestry of Asia, ensuring our services are tailored to the unique needs of the region. Our newly expanded offices include space for additional personnel, increasing our proficiency in multiple languages, allowing better communication with our international clients.

“Being in the heart of Hong Kong allows us to attract a diverse crowd of local and international bidders. Our team also comprises specialists from various niches, providing comprehensive knowledge in all areas of numismatics.”

Included in the new space will be a state-of-the-art auction facility offering a dynamic and interactive environment in which to host live auctions. The Stack’s Bowers auction presentations hosted in Hong Kong have consistently realized top market prices for sellers and garnered accolades throughout the global numismatic community. The new auction room will offer the latest technology as well as flexible seating, ensuring a seamless bidding experience and providing for more versatile event sizes. These additions, combined with the firm’s extensive network of clients, global marketing strategies and outstanding numismatic expertise, will provide Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio’s customers with unequalled opportunities and service.

“From the primary appraisal to the final auction presentation or from the very first purchase to the completion of a significant collection, our clients benefit from a complete suite of professional services,” noted Brian Kendrella, President.

The new office is now open, with the official grand opening scheduled for October 11, 2023. For more information, please contact the Stack’s Bowers Hong Kong office at [email protected] or call +852-2117-1191.