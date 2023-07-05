Tom Uram New President of ANA After 2023 Election

Voting members of the American Numismatic Association (ANA) have elected a new Board of Governors and will welcome six new individuals, along with two incumbents and a past board member, for the 2023-25 election term.

Incoming President Thomas J. Uram and Vice President-elect Mark Lighterman will be joined by new board members John S. Brush, David G. Heinrich, Lori H. Kraft, Henry Mitchell, Phyllis A. Ross, and Kenny Sammut, along with returning member Mary Lynn Garrett.

Mary Lynn Garrett was the top vote receiver. President-elect Thomas J. Uram ran unopposed. In accordance with ANA bylaws, ballots for uncontested offices are not tabulated. Only the first vote is counted.

For Vice President

(Candidate – Votes)

Mark Lighterman – 2,437

Rob Oberth – 1,932

Candidates for Governor

Mary Lynn Garrett – 2,941

Lori H. Kraft – 2,640

Phyllis A. Ross – 2,557

Kenny Sammut – 2,460

Henry Mitchell – 2,450

David G. Heinrich – 2,437

John S. Brush – 2,108

Unelected Candidates for Governor

Patrick McBride – 2,022

Philip Vitale – 1,957

Jeff Rosinia – 1,950

Emile Mestressat – 1,797

Richard Jozefiak – 1,738

In the event that a board member cannot fulfill their term, the runner-up will fill the vacant seat for the remainder of the two-year term.

The new board will be sworn-in at the annual ANA Banquet on August 11, at the World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Uram will become the Association’s 63rd president, succeeding current President Dr. Ralph Ross, who will serve as a non-voting, ex-officio member of the board.

President Dr. Ralph Ross and Governor Clifford Mishler have reached their term limits. Vice President Joseph Boling and Governors Michael Ellis, Charles Morgan, and Shanna Schmidt chose not to seek re-election for the 2023-2025 term.

ANA members had the option to vote by either electronic or paper ballot. Out of 4,564 total votes, 2,731 were cast by paper ballot while another 1,833 members voted electronically, representing 40.16 percent of votes cast.

The election was conducted and tabulated by Election Services Corporation of Hauppauge, New York. Overall, 20,722 ANA members were eligible to vote in this election; 22.02 percent of eligible voters participated. To be eligible to vote, members have to be at least 13 years old and a member of the Association for at least one year as of March 31 of the election year. In 2021, 19,027 members were eligible to vote; a total of 5,560 votes were cast, representing 29.22 percent of eligible members.

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, to include its museum, library, publications, conventions and webinars. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.