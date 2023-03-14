In addition to realizing impressive prices in internet sales during the month of February, CAC-approved coins fared well in live auctions in Las Vegas and Dallas. Here are 10 examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1941 Jefferson Nickel in Proof 66

On February 5, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved Proof 66 1941 nickel for $748 USd. On December 13, 2022, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-certified PR-66 1941 nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $100. On November 1, 2022, Heritage sold a different PCGS-certified PR-66 1941 nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $81.

2. 1921 Peace Dollar in MS-66

On Feb. 9, Heritage Auctions sold a CAC-approved MS-66 1921 Peace silver dollar for $21,600. On Dec. 15, 2022, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1921 Peace silver dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $9,000.

3. 1910 $5 Half Eagle in MS-66

On Feb. 9, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 1910 $5 gold coin for $45,600. On September 17, 2020, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1910 $5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker (though from the Bob Simpson Collection) for $13,200.

Yes, values for these increased from September 2020 to February 2023–though by 15% at most, only a small fraction of the difference between $45,600 and $13,200.

4. 1861 Three Cent Silver in MS-63

On Feb. 12, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-63 1861 Three Cent Silver for $577.50. On Dec. 13, 2022, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-63 1861 Three Cent Silver, without a CAC sticker, for $300.

5. 1936-D Washington Quarter in MS-64

On Feb. 12, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-64 1936-D quarter for $962.50. On Nov. 1, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1936-D quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $602.40.

6. 1889-O Morgan Dollar in MS-64

On Feb. 15, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved MS-64 1889-O Morgan silver dollar for $900. On January 4, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1889-O Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $660.

7. 1895-S Morgan Dollar in VF-30

On Feb. 15, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved VF-30 1895-S Morgan silver dollar for $1,080. On Jan. 4, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded VF-30 1895-S Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $900.

8. 1869 Two Cent Piece in Proof 66

On Feb. 23, Legend Rare Coins auctioned a CAC-approved Proof 66 1869 Two Cent piece for $5,405. On May 5, 2022, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-66 1869 Two Cent piece, without a CAC sticker, for $2,880. Both coins were designated by PCGS as having ‘full mint red color’ (RD).

9. 1875 Shield Nickel in Proof 65 Cameo

On Feb. 23, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved, PCGS-certified PR-65 Cameo 1875 Shield nickel for $1,527.50. On Sept. 23, 2022, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-certified Proof-65-Cameo 1875 Shield nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $780.

10. 1807 Quarter in AU-58

On Feb. 23, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved AU-58 1807 quarter for $16,450. On Jan. 11, 2023, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-58 1807 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $6,600. Both coins were struck from the same pair of dies.

