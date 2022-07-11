Certified Coin Marketplace - CAC-Approved Coins Bring Premiums in June 2022

In addition to faring well in internet sales during the month of June, CAC-approved coins brought impressive prices in a live auction in Costa Mesa, California. Here are a dozen examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1882 $10 Eagle Gold Coin in MS-61

On June 12, Pegasus Coin & Jewelry sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-61 1882 $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker on eBay for $1,395 USD. On May 18, Heritage Auctions sold a PCGS-graded MS-62 1882 $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $1,200. On June 19, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS-graded MS-62 1882 $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $1,190.25.

A CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-61 coin thus realized significantly more than each of two non-CAC, PCGS graded MS-62 1882 tens.

2. 1901 Barber Quarter in Proof 66

On June 14, Stack’s Bowers Galleries auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-certified Proof 66 1901 quarter for $2,040. On April 10, GreatCollections sold an NGC-certified Proof 66 1901 quarter without a CAC sticker for $1,081.12. On October 16, 2021, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified Proof 66 1901 without a CAC sticker for $1,440.

3. 1937-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-67

On June 14, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1937-S half dollar for $5,520. On May 4, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1937-S half dollar without a CAC sticker for $3,240.

4. 1799 Silver Dollar in VF-30

On June 14, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved VF-30 grade 1799 ‘Seven stars left, Six stars right’ silver dollar for $4,920. On May 8, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded VF-30 1799 ‘Seven stars left, Six stars right’ silver dollar without a CAC sticker for $2,531.25.

On April 20, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded VF-30 1799 ‘Seven stars left, Six stars right’ silver dollar without a CAC sticker for $2,640. All three coins are die pairings that are relatively common and not difficult for collectors to find in the present.

5. 1920 Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-64

On June 16, a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1920 Walking Liberty half dollar without a CAC sticker was reportedly sold on eBay for $1,450. On April 26, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1920 Walker without a CAC sticker for $1,080.

6. 1844-O $5 Half Eagle Gold Coin in XF-45

On June 16, a CAC-approved XF-45 grade 1844-O $5 gold coin was sold on eBay, reportedly for $1,525. On May 8, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded XF-45 1844-O five without a CAC sticker for $1,020.

7. 1902-S Morgan Dollar in AU-55

On June 17, a CAC-approved AU-55 grade 1902-S Morgan dollar was sold on eBay for $475. On April 12, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded AU-58 1902-S Morgan dollar without a CAC sticker for $240.

8. 1976-D Type 2 Eisenhower Dollar in MS-66

On June 17, Pinnacle Rarities sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1976-D Type 2 Eisenhower dollar on eBay for $315. On Jan. 26, 2022, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS66 1976-D Type 2 Eisenhower dollar without a CAC sticker for $69.

9. 1923-S Peace Dollar in MS-65

On June 19, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1923-S Peace silver dollar for $6,997.22. On May 22, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1923-S Peace dollar without a CAC sticker for $1,878.75. On May 8, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded MS-65 1923-S Peace dollar without a CAC sticker for $2,220.

10. 1920 Maine Centennial Commemorative Half Dollar in MS-67

On June 26, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1920 Maine centennial commemorative half dollar for $3,164.44. On April 7, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1920 Maine centennial half dollar without a CAC sticker for $2,040.