Certified Coin Marketplace - CAC-Approved Coins Bring Premiums in October 2022

During the month of October, CAC-approved certified coins fared well in live auctions in Dallas County, Texas, and Monmouth County, New Jersey – in addition to performing in many internet sales. Here are 10 examples, selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1840-O With Drapery Half Dime in Fine 15

On Oct. 2, GreatCollections.com sold a CAC-approved Fine-15 grade 1840-O ‘With Drapery’ half dime for $808.50 USD. On July 26, Heritage Auctions sold a PCGS-graded Fine-15 certified 1840-O ‘With Drapery’ half dime coin without a CAC sticker for $456.

2. 1900-S Barber Dime in MS-66

On Oct. 7, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1900-S dime for $4,560. On June 18, 2021, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1900-S dime without a CAC sticker for $2,640. Market levels for these were about the same in October 2022 as they were in June 2021.

3. 1923-S Standing Liberty Quarter in MS-65

On Oct. 7, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1923-S quarter for $5,280. On July 14, 2021, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-65+ 1923-S quarter without a CAC sticker for $3,360. Market levels for MS-65 grade 1923-S quarters were around 17.5% higher in October 2022 than market levels were in July 2021–not enough to account for the difference between the $5,280 price realized for the CAC-approved MS-65 coin and the $3,360 result for a non-CAC PCGS-graded MS-65+ 1923-S quarter.

4. 1875 Seated Liberty Half Dollar in MS-65

On Oct. 9, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 certified 1875 half dollar coin for $3,472.70. On August 25, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1875 half dollar without a CAC sticker for $2,520.

5. 1857 Flying Eagle Cent in Proof 65

On Oct. 16, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved Proof-65-certified 1857 Flying Eagle cent for $34,101.10. On Aug. 24, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-65 1857 Flying Eagle cent without a CAC sticker for $22,800.

6. 1857 Seated Liberty Quarter in Proof 65

On Oct. 16, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved Proof-65-certified 1857 quarter for $10,997.80. On June 4, 2020, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified Proof-65 1857 quarter without a CAC sticker for $6,000. Market levels for these in October 2022 are not higher than they were in June 2020.

7. 1886 Liberty Head Nickel in Proof 66

On Oct. 18, Heritage sold a CAC-approved Proof-66 1886 Liberty Head nickel for $1,320. On Aug. 24, 2021, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-66 1886 nickel without a CAC sticker for $900. The market values of Proof 1886 nickels were very similar in October 2022 to the market values in August 2021.

8. 1875-S Twenty Cent Piece in MS-62

On Oct. 18, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-62 grade 1875-S Twenty Cent piece for $2,280. On September 20, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-62 1875-S Twenty Cent piece without a CAC sticker for $1,020, less than half as much.

9. 1863 Three Cent Silver in MS-66

On Oct. 20, Legend Rare Coin Auctions sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1863 Three Cent Silver for $5,757.50. On July 15, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1863 Three Cent Silver without a CAC sticker for $3,960.

10. 1914-D Buffalo Nickel in MS-66

On Oct. 20, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66-grade 1914-D Buffalo nickel for $3,172.50. On Aug. 28, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1914-D Buffalo nickel without a CAC sticker for $1,980.

