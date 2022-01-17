PCGS Graded Top 8 of 10 Most Valuable U.S. Coins Sold in 2021

Professional Coin Grading Service claims 17 of the top 25 U.S. coins crossing the auction block last year – including the most-valuable coin ever sold

An incredible eight of the top 10 most-valuable United States coins that crossed the auction block last year were graded by Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS). Among these was the 1933 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle, a classic United States gold coin with only one specimen available for private ownership and that broke all barriers as the most-expensive coin to ever trade hands when it hammered for $18,872,250. In all, 17 of the top 25 most-valuable coins to sell in 2021 were graded by PCGS.

“It just goes to show that the best coins always end up in PCGS holders,” asserts PCGS President Stephanie Sabin. “Year over year, the vast majority of the most valuable coins to hit the hammer at auction are in PCGS holders. This speaks to the trust and confidence collectors place in our consistent grading and ability to provide the maximum value, security, and liquidity for collectible coins.”

Here’s a rundown on the top 25 U.S. coins sold in 2021 and prices realized (including buyer’s fees):

1933 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle, PCGS MS65 – Sotheby’s, $18,872,250 1787 $15 Wing Punch Brasher Doubloon, MS65 – Heritage Auctions, $9,360,000 1822 Capped Bust Half Eagle, PCGS AU50 – Stack’s Bowers Galleries, $8,400,000 1804 Draped Bust Dollar, PCGS PR68 – Stack’s Bowers Galleries, $7,680,000 1861 Paquet Reverse Double Eagle, PCGS MS67 – Heritage Auctions, $7,200,000 1794 Flowing Hair Dollar, PCGS MS66+ – Heritage Auctions, $6,600,000 1804 Draped Bust Eagle, PCGS PR65+DCAM – Heritage Auctions, $5,280,000 1907 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle, PR68 – Heritage Auctions, $3,600,000 1792 J-1 Silver Center Cent, PCGS SP67BN – Heritage Auctions, $2,520,000 1854-S Liberty Half Eagle, PCGS XF45 – Heritage Auctions, $2,400,000 1885 Trade Dollar, PCGS PR63+CAM – Heritage Auctions, $2,100,000 Brasher 1786 Lima-Style Brasher Doubloon, MS61 – Heritage Auctions, $2,100,000 1893-S Morgan Dollar, PCGS MS67 – GreatCollections, $2,086,875 1921 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle Satin Special Strike, PR64+ – Heritage Auctions, $2,010,000 1880 Coiled Hair Stella, PR67CAM – Heritage Auctions, $1,860,000 1797 Draped Bust Overton-101A Half Dollar, PCGS MS66 – Stack’s Bowers Galleries, $1,680,000 1870-CC Liberty Head Double Eagle, PCGS AU53 – Heritage Auctions, $1,620,000 1796 Draped Bust Quarter Eagle Stars, PCGS MS65 – Heritage Auctions, $1,380,000 1792 25 Cents J-13, AU58 – Heritage Auctions, $1,260,000 1776 Continental Dollar “CURRENCY” Silver, VF35 – Heritage Auctions, $1,140,000 1866 Liberty Seated Dollar No Motto, PCGS PR63+ – Heritage Auctions, $1,050,000 1794 Flowing Hair Overton 101A Half Dollar, PCGS MS64+ – Heritage Auctions, $870,000 1794 Flowing Hair Dollar, AU58 – Stack’s Bowers Galleries, $840,000 1794 Flowing Hair Dollar J-18, VF25 – Heritage Auctions, $840,000 1943-D Bronze Lincoln Cent, PCGS MS64BN – Heritage Auctions, $840,000

PCGS also makes an honorable mention to an unusual piece the company graded and that sold at auction for a staggering sum, the 2011 25BTC Casascius Bitcoin. This novel piece of exonumia serves as the physical representation of 25 Bitcoins and was graded PCGS MS67. It sold for $1,698,750 in a GreatCollections sale. It should be noted that an astounding 22 U.S. coins surpassed the $1 million threshold in 2021 among the auction houses consulted for this year-end roundup of prices realized, and this confirms the robust strength of the coin market in 2021 despite a gyrating economy and persistent pandemic conditions.

For more information and images covering all of the top-selling coins of 2021, visit www.pcgs.com/top-selling-coins-2021. You can also view the top-selling PCGS coins of all time at www.pcgs.com/top-selling-coins-of-all-time.

