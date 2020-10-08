Premium nickel from the West Point Mint will not be included

The 2020 United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set (product code 20RJ) will be available for purchase starting on November 30, at noon (EDT). The set is priced at $25.25 USD. This is the final annual set to be released this year. Due to the effects of COVID-19 at the Mint’s manufacturing facilities, this set has a limited production quantity of 213,000. In addition, we are not able to include the premium West Point nickel with an uncirculated finish as previously planned. This change was necessary to free up manufacturing resources for other legislatively-mandated products that will be released for sale in 2020.

The 2020 Uncirculated Set contains two folders with 10 coins each—one with coins from the United States Mint at Philadelphia and the other with coins from the United States Mint at Denver. Each folder has the following uncirculated finish coins:

Five America the Beautiful Quarters Program coins honoring the National Park of American Samoa , Weir Farm National Historic Site (Connecticut), Salt River Bay National Historic Forest Ecological Preserve (U.S. Virgin Islands), Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historic Park (Vermont), and Tall Grass National Prairie (Kansas).

coins honoring the , (Connecticut), (U.S. Virgin Islands), (Vermont), and (Kansas). One Native American $1 Coin with a reverse design depicting Elizabeth Peratrovich , whose advocacy was considered a deciding factor in the passage of the 1945 Anti-Discrimination Law in the Alaskan Territorial Government . The foreground features a symbol of the Tlingit Raven moiety, of which she was a member. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” along the top border, “ELIZABETH PERATROVICH” across from the portrait, and “ANTI-DISCRIMINATION LAW OF 1945” and “$1” along the bottom border. The obverse design retains the central figure Sacagawea carrying her infant son, Jean Baptiste . Inscriptions are “LIBERTY” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.”

with a reverse design depicting , whose advocacy was considered a deciding factor in the passage of the in the . The foreground features a symbol of the Tlingit Raven moiety, of which she was a member. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” along the top border, “ELIZABETH PERATROVICH” across from the portrait, and “ANTI-DISCRIMINATION LAW OF 1945” and “$1” along the bottom border. The obverse design retains the central figure carrying her infant son, . Inscriptions are “LIBERTY” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.” One Kennedy half dollar

One Roosevelt dime

One Jefferson nickel

One Lincoln penny

The Mint strikes its uncirculated coins on dedicated presses that use greater force than those used to produce circulating coins. This technique results in a sharp, intricately detailed image. A blister secures the coins in a folder.

For more information about this product and our annual sets currently on sale, visit catalog.usmint.gov.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice. Additionally, due to operational adjustments in response to COVID-19, our customer service representatives are available to assist with any questions you may have but are unable to accept credit card information or place your order over the phone. Please use our website for all order placements at this time.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

