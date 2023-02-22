James Buchanan Presidential Silver Medal Available

The James Buchanan Presidential Silver Medal is now available for purchase directly from the United States Mint. Buchanan was the nation’s 15th President, serving from March 4, 1857, until March 3, 1861.

The Department of the Treasury has a long-standing tradition of honoring each President of the United States with an official bronze medal struck by the Mint. The Mint is now replicating this series of medals in 99.9 percent fine silver, each measuring 1.598 inches in diameter.

The obverse design is by sculptor Salathiel Ellis and depicts a portrait of James Buchanan with the inscriptions “JAMES BUCHANAN,” “PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,” and “1857.” The reverse by artist Joseph Willson depicts a farmer, leaning upon a plow, and conversing with an Indian Chief, an American flag in the background, and above it is inscribed “LABOR,” “VIRTUE,” and “HONOR.” At the base, “J.WILLSON” is inscribed.

Each medal is encapsulated and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

The James Buchanan Presidential Silver Medal is priced at $75 USD. Orders are accepted here (product code S815).

To view additional medals in this series, visit here.

Presidential Silver Medals are also available for purchase via the Mint’s Product Subscription Program, which works like a magazine subscription. After you subscribe, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. Visit here to learn more.

