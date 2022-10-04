Presidential Silver Medal Honoring Franklin Pierce Available Oct. 3

The Franklin Pierce Presidential Silver Medal became available for purchase directly from the United States Mint starting on October 3 at noon ET. Pierce was the nation’s 14th President, serving from March 4, 1853, to March 3, 1857.

The Department of the Treasury has a long-standing tradition of honoring each President of the United States with an official bronze medal struck by the Mint. The Mint is now replicating this series of medals in 99.9 percent fine silver, each measuring 1.598 inches in diameter.

The obverse design is by sculptor Salathiel Ellis and depicts a portrait of Franklin Pierce with the inscriptions “FRANKLIN PIERCE,” “PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,” and “1853.”

The reverse, created by artist Joseph Willson, depicts a farmer, leaning upon a plow, and conversing with an Indian Chief, an American flag in the background, and above it is inscribed “LABOR,” “VIRTUE,” and “HONOR.” At the base, “J.WILLSON” is inscribed.

Each medal is encapsulated and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The Franklin Pierce Presidential Silver Medal is priced at $65 USD. To place an order, visit catalog.usmint.gov/franklin-pierce-presidential-silver-medal-S814.html (product code S814), or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).

To view additional medals in this series, visit catalog.usmint.gov/medals/presidential/silver-presidential-medals.

Presidential Silver Medals are also available for purchase via the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Subscriptions work like a magazine subscription. Once subscribed, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your subscription or the series concludes.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

