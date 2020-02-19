Set of 2020 America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Coins on Sale Feb. 20

The 2020 United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Set (product code 20AQ) will be available for purchase starting on February 20 at noon EST.

The set features all five 2020 America the Beautiful Quarters minted in 99.9 percent silver at the San Francisco Mint. Their reverse designs honor the National Park of American Samoa (American Samoa), Weir Farm National Historic Site (Connecticut), Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve (United States Virgin Islands), Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park (Vermont), and Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve (Kansas).

All coins bear a common obverse design featuring John Flanagan’s 1932 portrait of George Washington. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR.” A Certificate of Authenticity comes with each set.

The 2020 America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Set is priced at $42.50. Orders will be accepted at catalog.usmint.gov and 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Shipping options are available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

The set can also be purchased through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Learn more about this convenient ordering option at catalog.usmint.gov/shop/product-enrollments/.

Like most United States Mint products, this set will be available at the Mint’s sales centers in Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; and Denver. Inventory is limited to availability and subject to change.

