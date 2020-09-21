The United States Mint is announcing pricing for recurring and new United States Mint numismatic products in accordance with the tables shown below:

American Innovation $1 Coins

Connecticut (to be released September 29):

Massachusetts (to be released October 29):

Maryland (to be released November 23):

South Carolina (to be released Winter 2020):

George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 Coins

(To be released Fall 2020):

