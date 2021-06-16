United States Mint Launches Armed Forces Silver Medal Program June 22

The United States Mint will open sales for the first release in its United States Armed Forces Silver Medal Program on June 22 at noon EDT. The medal honors the U.S. Air Force.

Designs featured on this medal are emblematic of the history and mission of the U.S. Air Force. The obverse depicts a fighter jet pilot, flying alongside F-22 fighter jets with a stylized landscape below. The inscription is “U.S. AIR FORCE.” United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Paul C. Balan created the design, which was sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The reverse features a dynamic perspective of the three spires of the Air Force Memorial, with one of the spires piercing the border of the medal into the beyond. Surrounding the memorial are members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard in ceremonial assembly. The core values of the Air Force are inscribed around the border, with “INTEGRITY FIRST” in the top position, flanked by “SERVICE BEFORE SELF” on the left and “EXCELLENCE IN ALL WE DO” on the right. AIP Designer Jamie Franki created the design, which Ms. Hemphill also sculpted.

Medals in the Armed Forces Silver Medal Program weigh 2.5 ounces, are two inches in diameter and are struck in 99.9 percent fine silver. Each medal is encapsulated and comes with the Mint’s Certificate of Authenticity.

The Air Force Silver Medal is priced at $160 USD.

Anticipated future releases in the Armed Forces Silver Medal Program include medals honoring the Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps, and the U.S. Army. Bronze versions of the medals will be available in subsequent years.

