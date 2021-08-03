US Mint Opens Pre-Order Windows for Remaining 2021 Morgan, Peace Dollars August 3 and 10

The United States Mint is reminding collectors about the following two pre-order windows in August for the four remaining 2021 Morgan and Peace Dollar products.

The Morgan Dollars struck at San Francisco and Denver will be on sale during the first pre-order window beginning at noon (ET) August 3 and extending until August 17 at 3 pm (ET) or until the product limit is depleted.

The Morgan Dollar and the Peace Dollar struck at Philadelphia will be on sale during the second pre-order window beginning at noon (ET) August 10 and extending until August 24 at 3 pm (ET) or until the product limit is depleted.

8/3–8/17 – Morgan Dollar – SF (21XF)

8/3–8/17 – Morgan Dollar – D (21XG)

8/10–8/24 – Morgan Dollar – (21XE)

8/10–8/24 – Peace Dollar – (21XH)

Priced at $85 each, these coins are struck in .999 silver and have an uncirculated finish. Orders for each coin are limited to three per household. The product limit for each Morgan Dollar is 175,000 coins; the product limit for the Peace Dollar is 200,000 coins. Shipping is scheduled to begin in October. The Morgan and Peace Dollars are included in the Mint’s recently launched Authorized Bulk Purchase Program. No more than 10% of the 2021 Morgan and Peace Dollar products will be distributed under this program.

The 2021 renditions of the Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars feature two of the most revered designs of Liberty in U.S. coinage history. The Morgan Dollar, designed by George T. Morgan, features an obverse profile of Lady Liberty, and the reverse features a heraldic eagle. The Peace Dollar, designed by Anthony de Francisci, features the Goddess of Liberty on the obverse and a bald eagle clutching an olive branch on the reverse.

To sign up for REMIND ME alerts for the Morgan and Peace dollars (you will need to sign up for an alert for each individual product), visit:

