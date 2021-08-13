US Mint Opens Sales for American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin August 19

The United States Mint will accept orders for the 2021 American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin beginning on August 19 at noon EDT. Each coin contains one ounce of 99.99 percent fine, 24-karat gold. Mintage is set at 12,500 coins, with orders limited to one per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

American Liberty High Relief Gold Coins are produced at the Mint’s West Point facility and display modern interpretations of the representation of American Liberty. In 2021, the obverse portrays Liberty as a wild American Mustang horse, bucking off a western-style saddle, evoking the throwing off of the yoke of British rule during the American Revolution. The horse is centered on a rising sun. Inscriptions include “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2021.” The design was created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Beth Zaiken and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell.

The reverse depicts a dramatic view of an eagle about to land, with the inscriptions “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “1 OZ.,” “.9999 FINE GOLD,” “$100,” and “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.” The design was created by AIP Designer Richard Masters and sculpted by Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

Each coin is hand packaged in an exquisite, black presentation case accompanied by the Mint’s Certificate of Authenticity.

Pricing for the American Liberty High Relief Gold is determined by the Mint’s “Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products” table. Click here for current pricing information.

To set up a REMIND ME alert for this product, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/american-liberty-one-ounce-gold-coin-21DA.html (product code 21DA).

The American Liberty series also includes a corresponding .999 fine silver medal with the same design as the corresponding gold coin. The on-sale date for this medal will be announced later this year.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

