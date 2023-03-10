This week, CoinWeek has a 1910-S Saint-Gaudens Indian Head $10 eagle gold coin for you to grade.

PCGS graded this coin and it has a number of surface impairments that may have impacted its grade.

The Saint-Gaudens Indian $10 gold coin (eagle) is one of the most attractive coin designs ever produced by the United States Mint. It was the last design of the denomination struck for circulation, with production ending in 1933 (of course).

The 1910-S has a moderately large mintage of 811,000 pieces, but most pieces have been lost to gold melts. In the 1970s and ’80s, it was widely thought that the 1910-S was a sleeper coin, due to its perceived scarcity in Mint State.

Over time, many coins have come to light, and today, NGC and PCGS report a combined 1,700 grading events in Mint State. In Gem, however, the coin continues to be a conditional rarity.

What do you think about this particular example?

Leave your grades in the comments and we’ll be back next week to let you know if you were right.

* * *

