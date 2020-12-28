In Part II of Talking Ancient Coins, collector Mike Beall sits down with CoinWeek Ancients writer Mike Markowitz to take a numismatic tour of the coins of The Bible.
Discussed in this 33-minute episode are examples of coins inscribed in archaic Hebrew, the famed shekels of Tyre, coins of the Jewish War, and a pair of important Roman coins celebrating their conquering of Judaea.
This is a wonderful opportunity for the collector or the merely curious to join in on a conversation between two passionate and knowledgeable numismatists sharing their personal insights about this area of collecting.
The coins are of exceptional quality, as well…
