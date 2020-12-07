2021 Year of the Ox Quadrant 1oz Silver Proof 4-Coin Set From Perth Mint

The Quadrant Ox set consists of four coins that each comprise one-quarter of a circle. When arranged together the coins form a circle with a square in the center reminiscent of the first currency of the Chinese empire. These ‘ban liang’ coins were first cast during the Qin dynasty around 200 BCE. The four contemporary releases portray a unified composition comprising five oxen in a rural Chinese landscape with select colored elements.

Struck by The Perth Mint from 99.99% pure silver, each coin is issued as legal tender under the authority of the Government of Tuvalu.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 1,500 of the Year of the Ox Quadrant 2021 1oz Silver Four-Coin Set.

Design

The top coin’s reverse portrays an ox plowing a field with mountains in the background. The right-sided coin’s reverse depicts a pair of oxen and a dragonfly in front of a tree. On the left-sided coin, the reverse design features an adult ox standing on grass with a dragonfly. The bottom coin’s reverse portrays a calf laying on the grass.

Each coin’s reverse includes The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The obverse of each coin bears the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, its weight and purity, the monetary denomination, and the 2021 year-date.

Presentation

The coin set is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid decorated with a silver geometric design. The case is packaged in a beautifully illustrated shipper and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Year of the Ox Designer(s)

Ian Rank-Broadley’s effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was chosen to appear on the coinage of the United Kingdom in 1998. His design began to appear on collector coins that year and became widespread starting in 1999 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Ing Ing Jong is a coin designer at the Perth Mint. Her work can be seen on many of the Lunar Series coins.

Coin Specifications