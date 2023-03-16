This majestic Wedge-tailed Eagle silver coin, featuring artistry prepared exclusively for The Perth Mint by renowned U.S. designer John M. Mercanti, showcases an incused reverse design.

Named for its long, distinctively shaped tail, the wedge-tailed eagle is Australia’s largest bird of prey and one of the biggest eagles in the world. With an impressive wingspan of up to 2.5 meters (over 8 ft.), it can also be recognized from its long, powerful legs that are feathered all the way to its feet.

Wedge-tailed eagles can be observed across mainland Australia and Tasmania in a variety of habitats from coastal to alpine regions. The birds favor lightly wooded country that offers favorable nesting sites from which they have a clear view of their territory and ready access to prey including reptiles and small mammals.

The Australian Wedge-tailed Eagle 2023 1oz Silver Incused Coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 99.99% pure silver and issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965. No more than 5,000 of these coins will be released worldwide.

Design

The coin’s reverse portrays an incused representation of a wedge-tailed eagle with outstretched wings standing on a branch. As well as the inscription AUSTRALIAN WEDGE-TAILED EAGLE and The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark, the reverse also includes the coin’s weight, fineness, and its 2023 year-date.

The coin’s obverse bears the Queen Elizabeth II memorial obverse featuring the Jody Clark effigy, supplemented with the dates of her reign, and the monetary denomination.

Technical Notes

The reverse design elements typically pressed in raised high relief have been recessed below the coin’s surface in an impressively detailed incused strike. The coin’s obverse has been struck in The Perth Mint’s traditional high-relief finish.

Presentation

This coin is housed in a classic grey display case within a themed shipper and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Perth Mint Designers

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

This is the eighth wedge-tailed eagle design for The Perth Mint by renowned sculptor and engraver John M. Mercanti, the 12th Chief Engraver of the United States Mint. Mercanti also created the reverse design of the American Silver Eagle bullion coin and has produced more coin and medal designs than any other employee in the history of the U.S. Mint ( View Designer’s Profile ).

