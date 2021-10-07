Harlan J. Berk, Ltd. Breaks Record for Purchase of Queen Elizabeth I Rarity

Harlan J. Berk, Ltd. shocked the numismatic world when it purchased on commission (for a private client), a Queen Elizabeth I, Seventh Issue, Pattern in Gold dated 1601, NGC MS61. The sale was conducted by Spink in London on September 28, 2021, and represented a forgotten parcel of 52 coins from the famous numismatist Alderman Horace Hild’s cabinet. All 52 coins had been unseen since the 1950s and no material under his name had been offered since 1983. This was indeed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase some of the finest Tudor, Stuart, and Commonwealth gold ever to come to market in recent memory.

Aaron Berk, who represented the client for the firm, stated:

“We knew the estimates were on the conservative side when we began researching the sale and discussed in length strategy with many in the numismatic field before the auction went off. We were excited to find out only after the auction that our purchase of Elizabeth I gold pattern broke the auction record for its type.”

Aaron goes on to say:

“When bidding in any auction it is always best to use a dealer like us. We not only research, authenticate and advise on the lots but also will handle your bids so that clients can stay anonymous about their private purchases so they are not bothered later to sell by the auction houses. Our company has literally saved clients millions of dollars not making mistakes in auctions if they were to bid themselves. We have no problem telling a client not to purchase a coin because it has problems or if it is something that can be easily bought in the market for far less money than in auction. We believe in long-term relationships and building great collections for our clients as if they were our own.”

The coin that broke the record was lot 51, which brought £480,000 or about $650,000 USD.

