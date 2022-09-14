Hungarian Mudi Newest Member of Dog Breed Coin Series

By Coin & Currency Institute ……



The Hungarian Mint will release on October 4 the fourth issue in its popular “Hungarian sheep and hunting dog breeds” coin series. This year it is dedicated to the Mudi, and, as in the past, a sell-out is expected.

The Mudi is a medium-sized herding breed from Hungary with a wavy coat, pointed ears, and coat colors that can include a unique merle pattern. As a working breed, Mudis are agile and intelligent dogs that can serve as versatile farm dogs and loyal protectors of their families. These alert, powerful canines are courageous enough to herd the most stubborn livestock while standing guard over their homes without an overly aggressive nature. It is a hard worker that still makes a gentle, loyal family companion.

The Mudi is an energetic dog that does best with active families or homes that can provide a job for it to do. Whether you’re working a farm or practicing agility training in the backyard, this dog, intelligent and eager to please its owners, is always up for new activities. It is easily trainable and picks up on obedience lessons quickly.

They are affectionate with adults and children and have a friendly temperament with other animals when raised together.

It has been around since the 19th century. Hungarians began keeping sheepdogs around the end of the ninth century. At that time, the breed was only grouped into two categories—large or small—as pedigree breeding and the classification of dogs didn’t start until the second half of the 19th century.

It’s believed that the breed evolved from crosses of the Puli, Pumi, and German Spitz breeds. When breeding, the small dogs were typically divided from the larger ones and interbred. The Mudi shares its early history with both the Pumi and the Puli. The breed was officially recognized in 1936.

World War II severely impacted several Hungarian breeds. Some almost disappeared, and the Mudi was already rare. In the 1960s, its population was rehabilitated. The restoration of the breed continued over the next few decades, and a new standard was written in 2000 to include some of the original colors. In 2004, the Mudi appeared on a Hungarian postage stamp to honor the dogs, which are considered national treasures.

Today, the breed remains very rare. There are only a few thousand Mudis worldwide, with the greatest numbers being in Hungary, followed by Finland. While it’s difficult to find elsewhere, these dogs are still a sought-after working breed. They still actively herd with Hungarian shepherds and their flocks containing as many as 500 sheep.

Mudis have also been used as search and rescue dogs in Finland and the United States. The breed excels at agility, obedience, and flyball among other dog sports. They’ve been eligible to compete in companion events since 2008, and in 2018, they were approved to compete in the Miscellaneous Class represented by the Mudi Club of America.

The 2,000 forint coin has a diameter of 34 mm with a smooth edge. It is struck in a gold-looking alloy of 75% copper, 4% nickel, and 21% zinc and weighs 16 grams. It sells for $19.95. Five or more coins are $17.95 each. Mintage is limited to 20,000 pieces in prooflike quality. It will be available in mid-October.

To order, or for more information on these and other coins of Hungary, contact the Hungarian Mint’s North American representative at P.O. Box 399, Williston, VT 05495. Call toll-free at 1-800-421-1866 or fax 802-536-4787. Email: [email protected], or click on the Hungarian flag at www.coin-currency.com for secure website ordering. Add $6.00 to each order for shipping and handling in the U.S.A.; shipping to other countries will be based on actual cost. Vermont residents add 6% sales tax. Those desiring to receive information and photographs electronically on a regular basis can provide their email address to the email above.

