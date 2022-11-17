Impressive Choice World and Ancient Coins at Atlas Numismatics

By Atlas Numismatics ……

We have been hard at work preparing our latest selection of new coins and medals – there are 397 new pieces for your consideration and browsing enjoyment. We hope that you may find something of interest for your collection and look forward to hearing from you if have any questions.

Atlas Numismatics remains actively interested in purchasing individual items and whole collections if you are considering selling your coins or medals. We would be happy to assist with shipping and insurance should your items merit further inspection. Please contact us if you have rare or exceptional ancient, world, or United States coins for sale; click the following links for more information on Appraisals and Selling to Atlas.

Please contact us with any offers or other inquiries by sending an email to [email protected].

* * *

New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These five items are just a sample of the recent additions to our inventory. We have added new material in the World (355), Ancient (11), and U.S. (31) categories.

1071141 | ROMAN IMPERIAL. Lucius Verus. (Emperor, 161-169 AD). Struck 163 AD. AV Aureus. NGC Gem MS (Gem Mint State) Strike 5/5 Surface 5/5 Fine Style. Rome. 7.26gm. L’VERVS AVG – ARMENIACVS. Bare head, right / TRP IIII ‘ IMP II COS II. Victory standing right holding inscribed shield, VIC/ AVG. Cohen 248; Calico 2174.

Ex. Fernand David Collection.

Very little information about Fernand David (1861-1927) has survived, however from the breadth and ambition of his collection, ranging from ancient coins, French and world coins, medals, tokens and badges, it is clear that as a numismatists he was quite engaged in his efforts and had a discerning approach. The collection also has areas of keen focus, for example on its rare types of Roman aureii and dozens of pieces from Lorraine. His ability to indulge in so many areas was likely made possible for he was one of the owners of “A. David Frères”, an extremely prosperous factory that produced trimmings, lace and embroidery. The company was awarded several international exhibition medals from Paris in 1889, Chicago in 1893, Amsterdam in 1895, Brussels in 1897 and at the Great Universal Exhibition of 1900 in Paris.

In his lifetime, Fernand David was anything but a secretive figure in the numismatic world. The “Guida Numismatica Universale” (Gnecchi brothers) mentioned his alongside the collections of Prince Napoleon and the Comte de Castellane He was also an active member of the Société Française de Numismatique (SFN) and often shared his findings and research with the organization. Fellow collectors and numerical scholars equally respected him personally and his contributions to numismatics. The oeuvre of his collection shows his refinement for obtaining the finest examples displaying both beauty and rarity. The remaining pieces of his collection today show a reflection of his numismatic passion and prowess.

1071418 | GREAT BRITAIN. Victoria. (Queen, 1837-1901). 1847 AR Gothic Crown. PCGS PR65 Cameo. Royal Mint. Edge: UN DECIMO. VICTORIA DEI GRATIA BRITANNIAR. REG: F:D. Crowned bust left / TUEATUR UNITA DEUS, ANNO DOM MDCCCXLVII. Crowned shields of England, Scotland and Ireland in cross formation with flowers at corners. KM 744; SCBC-3883; ESC-2571 (Prev. ESC-288); Dav.-106.

The Gothic Crown is considered one of the most beautiful coin types of British coinage.

1070842 | CHILE. 1822 FI AR Peso. PCGS MS63. Santiago Mint. Volcano / Y to left of pillar. KM 82.2; WR-7; Elizondo-87.

1071146 | FRANCE. L’An II//1793-W AV 24 Livres. NGC MS66+. Lille. 7.61gm. •REPUBLIQUE FRANÇAISE•. Denomination within wreath; date below / REGNE DE LA LOI ·. Standing Genius writing the Constitution. KM 626.5; Gadoury 62.

Superb and exceptional; likely the finest surviving example of the type.

Ex. Fernand David Collection.

1071042 | GERMAN NEW GUINEA. 1894-A AR 5 Mark. NGC PR66. Berlin. Denomination and date in palm wreath / Bird of Paradise. KM 7; Jaeger 707.

* * *

Atlas Numismatics – Appraisal and Buying

Atlas Numismatics is actively seeking to purchase individual items like the pattern Two Pounds and other highlights seen above, as well as whole collections. Please contact us if you have rare or exceptional ancient, United States, or world coins for sale; click here for more information.