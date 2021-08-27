Italian Mint Celebrates Lambrusco and Tortellini on New Collector Coin

By the Italian Mint ……



The 2021 Numismatic Collection created by the State Mint of Italy pays tribute to two excellences of food and wine culture in Italy with a new coin celebrating Lambrusco and tortellini, counted among the symbols of culinary art and traditional winemaking from the Emilia-Romagna region.

The new collector’s coin, issued by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, has a nominal value of 5 euros and is part of the “Italian Enogastronomic Culture Series“. The next coin in the series is also expected during the latter half of the year, featuring Passito and Sicilian Cannolo.

The coin is the work of Italian Mint artist and engraver Maria Carmela Colaneri. It is characterized on the reverse by colored inserts that highlight the richness of the design and embellish the lines.

On the obverse in the foreground, inside a tortellino, there is a bottle of Lambrusco, the two Garisenda and Asinelli towers of the city of Bologna and a rooster, a typical decorative element of the Caveja, symbol of Romagna; at the top, the rose window of the Modena Cathedral stands out with the inscription, arched, “EMILIA-ROMAGNA” and, on the right, the Arch of Augustus of Rimini is depicted. Around, the written “ITALIAN REPUBLIC” and, on the right, the name of the author “COLANERI”.

On the reverse stands a composition of various elements typical of Emilia-Romagna: tortellini, a rolling pin, a wedge of Parmesan with the typical small knife, an egg, a glass of Lambrusco, and a decorative plate inspired by Faenza ceramics. Above, among floral motifs, the value “5 EURO; arched, “TASTE OF ITALY”; in the right field, “R”, identification of the Mint of Rome; in exergue, year of issue “2021”.

The characteristics of the coin made of cupronickel, in the uncirculated version, with a Edition of 12 thousand pieces, they are also published in the 2021 Numismatic Collection Catalog available on the website www.shop.ipzs.it.

