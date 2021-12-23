Latvia to Issue New Silver "Miracle" Coin

By Bank of Latvia ……



On Wednesday, December 22, the Bank of Latvia (Latvijas Banka) is issuing a silver collector coin “Miracle Coin“, which invites us to look at the world in the light of imagination, opening up a path to miracles and hope.

The coin will be available for purchase only on the website e-monetas.lv on December 22. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new numismatic products will not be available at the Cashier’s Office of the Latvian Bank. For the time being, it will be possible to receive the coins purchased on the Bank’s website by post only.

The message of the coin is that the difference between a miracle and everyday life lies in one’s capability to perceive. An observant person would see a miracle in the smallest of things, while a flowering meadow would become a fairytale kingdom. You just need a bit of light to crack the darkness of monotony, and this light is imagination.

The central image of the coin is a beam of light, a bright point growing wider and revealing a new world to the viewer: it emerges as a colorful motif of plants.

It is imagination that even in the darkest night lets you see the extraordinary and spot and find the light in the darkness, the miraculous in the prose of life.

The world discovered by imagination is Latvia’s wonderful nature. It is a flowering meadow where we also find two of its inhabitants: the white hare (Lepus timidus) and the grey hare (Lepus europaeus). These creatures symbolize agility, wit, fertility, and magical power.

The coin is like a light, a guiding lantern showing the way, a miracle you can carry in your pocket, reminding you of the power of imagination and hope.

The designer of the “Miracle Coin” is artist Dana Jasinkeviča.

Starting from 12.00 (noon) on December 22, the new coin will be on sale online via e-monetas.lv, the Bank of Latvia’s website for purchases of numismatic products. The price of the coin is 62.00 euro (about $71 USD); the purchase limit for one buyer will be 1 coin. The mintage of the coin is 4,000. The coin was struck by the Royal Dutch Mint in the Netherlands.

The collector coin “Miracle Coin” is legal tender in the Republic of Latvia, yet the release of such coins in circulation is highly unlikely, as collector coins are in fact works of art and are in high demand among coin collectors and other interested parties.

