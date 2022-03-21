Mini Roo Half Gram Gold Proof Coin Returns for 2022 From Perth Mint

The cute and miniature gold Mini Roo returns in 2022 with a new coin design. This highly affordable gold coin would make a wonderful gift or treasured keepsake. Struck by The Perth Mint from half a gram of 99.99% pure gold in Proof quality, the coin is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

Design

The reverse of each coin portrays a kangaroo bounding across a flat, grassy plain with hillocks on the horizon. As well as the coin’s weight and fineness, and The Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark.

The coin’s obverse portrays the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the 2020 year-date and the monetary denomination.

Perth Mint Designer

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Presentation

The 2022 Mini Roo coin is housed in a protective acrylic capsule and presented in a wallet-sized card.

Coin Specifications