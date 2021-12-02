By Royal Australian Mint ……

A new commemorative coin has been minted to mark the 50th anniversary of one of the world’s biggest music festivals, the Tamworth Country Music Festival. The collectible 50c coin, produced by the Royal Australian Mint, features a gold-plated version of the Festival’s signature Golden Guitar.

Held in Australia’s Country Music Capital, the Tamworth Country Music Festival has attracted thousands of country music fans from across Australia and around the world every year since its inception in 1972.

Leigh Gordon, CEO of the Royal Australian Mint, said that this coin recognizes the significant social and cultural impact the Tamworth Country Music Festival has had over the last 50 years.

“The Mint is excited to have collaborated with the Tamworth Country Music Festival to release a coin that tells the story of a much-loved part of Australian culture and history. Both country music fans and coin collectors will treasure this unique coin for years to come.”

The coin design is dominated by the iconic Golden Guitar that is synonymous with the Tamworth Country Music Festival. Rich with detail, the backdrop of the coin is inspired by the festival stage, illuminated with beaming light.

A winding road leads to the stage, highlighting the distance festival-goers and artists alike travel to get to the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

Tamworth Country Music Festival Manager Barry Harley said: “For five decades this Festival has celebrated and supported Australia’s country music artists and the industry. 50 years is a truly remarkable milestone to reach and it’s fitting that this moment is celebrated and now immortalized on a 50 cent coin.”

“With a limited stock of coins available, I urge all country music fans and coin collectors alike to get in quick before these pieces of musical history are sold out.”

The limited mintage collection features a 2022 50c Selectively Gold-Plated Silver Proof Coin (RRP $90.00 AUD) and a 2022 50c Uncirculated Coin (RRP $10.00). Both coins are legal tender and are available from www.eshop.ramint.gov.au or through the Call Centre on 1300 652 020.

