NGC-Certified Russian Coin Realizes Over $500,000 in SINCONA Sale

A Russian coin led a group of 10 rarities certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) that each realized prices over $100,000 in a pair of sales held by renowned Swiss auction house SINCONA. Auction 71 and Auction 73 were held November 21-23, 2021.

A Russia 1808CNB OT Russia 1/4 Rouble graded NGC MS 61 (Auction 71, lot 162) realized CHF 468,000 (about $504,000). The obverse of this incredibly rare coin, struck under Emperor Alexander I, displays the two-headed eagle, a symbol used for centuries in Russian heraldry.

Another especially rare coin in the auction was a China 1921 Gold Dollar graded NGC MS 63 (Auction 73, lot 1060). It easily exceeded its starting price of CHF 30,000 to realize CHF 348,000 (about $374,000). The obverse features President Hsu Shih-chang, the only civilian to rule during China’s warlord era in the 1910s and ’20s.

In between these two sales, SINCONA held a special auction of an NGC-certified collection of hundreds of English rarities that realized $8.9 million.

Other NGC-certified highlights in Auctions 71 and 73 included:

A Russia 1838CNB HT Half Rouble graded NGC MS 66 (Auction 71, lot 200) that realized CHF 240,000 (about $258,000)

graded NGC MS 66 (Auction 71, lot 200) that realized CHF 240,000 (about $258,000) An Italy 1641 Savoy 10 Scudi D’Oro graded NGC MS 61 (Auction 73, lot 1477) that realized CHF 216,000 (about $232,000)

graded NGC MS 61 (Auction 73, lot 1477) that realized CHF 216,000 (about $232,000) A Russia 1716 Ducat graded NGC MS 61 (Auction 71, lot 11) that realized CHF 168,000 (about $181,000)

graded NGC MS 61 (Auction 71, lot 11) that realized CHF 168,000 (about $181,000) A Russia 1716 Ducat graded NGC XF 45 (Auction 71, lot 12) that realized CHF 156,000 (about $168,000)

graded NGC XF 45 (Auction 71, lot 12) that realized CHF 156,000 (about $168,000) An Italy 1926R 100 Lire graded NGC MS 66 (Auction 73, lot 1452) that realized CHF 150,000 (about $161,000)

graded NGC MS 66 (Auction 73, lot 1452) that realized CHF 150,000 (about $161,000) A Russia 1739 Ducat graded NGC AU 53 (Auction 71, lot 72) that realized CHF 144,000 (about $155,000)

graded NGC AU 53 (Auction 71, lot 72) that realized CHF 144,000 (about $155,000) A Russia 1727 2 Roubles Peter II – No Hair Tie graded NGC MS 61+ (Auction 71, lot 45) that realized CHF 132,000 (about $142,000)

graded NGC MS 61+ (Auction 71, lot 45) that realized CHF 132,000 (about $142,000) A Russia 1836CNB 6 Roubles graded NGC PF 64+ (Auction 71, lot 193) that realized CHF 120,000 (about $129,000)

Prices realized include buyer’s premium. All dollar amounts are in US Dollars.

* * *

