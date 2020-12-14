Coins include a 2-kilogram as well as a 10-kilogram, the largest of the 2020 Chinese Lunar coins

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) has certified two more colossal gold coins, both 2020 Year of the Rat issues from China. Together, the coins contain over $700,000 USD in gold, but their numismatic value is significantly greater. Each of them has earned NGC’s highest grade: NGC PF 70 Ultra Cameo.

The NGC Mega Holder® was used to encapsulate the 10-kilogram 100,000 Yuan example, while the NGC Oversize Holder® was used to encapsulate the 2-kilogram 20,000 Yuan example. Each are struck in .999 fine gold, with diameters of 180 millimeters (7.1 inches) and 110 millimeters (4.3 inches), respectively. These are the largest (both by denomination and weight) of the 17 types of 2020 Year of the Rat coins issued by China.

China 2020 Year of the Rat Gold 20,000 Yuan and 100,000 Yuan, both graded NGC PF 70 Ultra Cameo. Image courtesy NGC

The coins feature China’s National Emblem with auspicious patterns on the obverse and striking mouse imagery on the reverse. China’s Lunar coins are popular with collectors, with each year’s issues showcasing a new animal as the 12-year zodiac cycle progresses. The Year of the Rat began in January 2020 and concludes in February 2021.

The Year of the Rat coins had maximum mintages of just 18 for the 10 kilogram and 50 for the 2 kilogram.

These superb modern rarities were submitted by famous Macau numismatist C.S. Wong. Mr. Wong has submitted other 10-kilogram coins to NGC for certification, including a 2019 China Year of the Pig Gold 100,000 Yuan, which is also graded NGC PF 70 Ultra Cameo.

As of early December 2020, the price of gold was trading around $1,850 per troy ounce, meaning the 2-kilogram coin contains about $120,000 USD in gold, while the 10-kilogram coin contains about $600,000 USD in gold. The numismatic value of these modern rarities adds considerably to their overall value.

The coins were delivered to the office of NGC Hong Kong Ltd., NGC’s affiliate based in Hong Kong, China. They were securely transported to NGC’s global headquarters in the United States for certification and encapsulation.

“NGC was honored to have been chosen to grade these enormous gold pieces,” said David J. Camire, NGC Grading Finalizer. “Collectors know that NGC has an unparalleled combination of grading expertise, superior holders and advanced logistics that make it possible to accurately and securely certify coins of virtually any size.”

“I am very pleased with NGC’s grades as well as its ability to protect these phenomenal pieces in its holders,” said Mr. Wong. “NGC is the only third-party certification service that I trust with my most valuable coins.”

The NGC Mega Holder allows for the encapsulation of coins and medals up to 180 mm (7.1 inches) in diameter and 28 mm (1.1 inches) in thickness. The NGC Oversize Holder is available in two sizes. The medium NGC Oversize Holder can accommodate most coins up to 101.5 mm in diameter and 25 mm in thickness. The large NGC Oversize Holder can accommodate most coins up to 120 mm in diameter and 15 mm in thickness.

