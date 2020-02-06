One of the World's Most Significant Collections of Islamic Coinage on Public Display

By Numismatica Genevensis SA ……



On January 28, the exhibition ‘Coins of Islam: History Revealed’ opened at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi. The exhibition, which runs until April 28, was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs) under the Patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak.

‘Coins of Islam: History Revealed’, curated by leading numismatist Dr. Alain Baron, showcases one of the world’s most significant collections of Arab and Islamic coinage ever assembled. This curated selection of over 300 rare and important coins, many of which have never been seen in public, were collected from all across the world.

Starting in the pre-Islamic period, the exhibition takes visitors on a journey across space and time, shedding light on the achievements of individual civilizations while highlighting the commonalities between them. Through the medium of coins, it charts the emergence and spread of Islam and the Arabic language, and explores the religion’s long history of engaging with other cultures and faiths.

The exhibition, taking place following the 2019 ‘Year of Tolerance’ in the UAE, is the first to be held in the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre’s new permanent galleries and reflects the Mosque’s status as a leading platform for cross-cultural and intellectual dialogue and exchange.

‘Coins of Islam: History Revealed’ aims to provide the public with a fascinating perspective on the past, while giving them a richer understanding of the present and of the historical forces that continue to shape our world today.

Dr. Alain Baron, the founder of Numismatica Genevensis, said: “One of the world’s most significant collections of Arab and Islamic coinage ever assembled, the exhibition will celebrate the splendors and achievements of the Islamic civilization across centuries and the unique perspective on that history afforded by its coins. It is our absolute honor to emphasize the SZGMC’s mission as a centre of learning and knowledge and to highlight the unique and profound role that numismatics plays in our understanding of history and culture.”

