Perth Mint Celebrates Chinese Legend With Phoenix 2oz Gold Proof Coin

The Perth Mint is excited to release this 2oz gold Proof high relief coin featuring the phoenix. An ancient symbol of honesty, benevolence, and knowledge, the Chinese mythical phoenix’s rare appearances were believed to herald forthcoming happiness, harmony, and prosperity. An immortal creature, it is traditionally portrayed as a fusion of several other birds – including the head of a pheasant, the body of a mandarin duck, the tail of a peacock, the beak of a parrot, and the wings of a swallow.

The Chinese Myths and Legends Phoenix 2022 2oz Gold Proof High Relief Coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 99.99% pure gold and issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 250 of the Chinese Myths And Legends – Phoenix 2022 2oz Gold Proof High Relief Coin.

Design

The coin’s high relief design portrays a stylized artistic impression of a Chinese phoenix. In its beak is the flower of a paulownia tree, said to be the only species on which the phoenix will perch. Also included in the design are representations of clouds, symbols of abundance and good fortune, as well as The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

Issued as Australian legal tender, the coin portrays the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse, together with its weight, purity, the monetary denomination, and the 2022 year-date.

The coin has been struck with an extra-deep blank to showcase its superbly detailed design in high relief.

Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a wooden lid. Packaged within an illustrated shipper, each coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Phoenix Coin Designers

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Perth Mint designer Lucas Bowers is responible for the reverse design.

Coin Specifications