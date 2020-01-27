This extraordinary 1oz gold high relief coin features a fresh new design celebrating Australia’s largest bird of prey from renowned American coin engraver John M. Mercanti.

Named for its long, distinctively shaped tail, the wedge-tailed eagle is one of the biggest eagles in the world. Found throughout mainland Australia, Tasmania, and southern Papua New Guinea, the bird has an impressive wingspan of up to 2.7 meters.

The Australian Wedge-tailed Eagle 2020 1oz Gold Proof High Relief coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 99.99% pure silver and issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965. No more than 500 of these coins will be released worldwide.

Perth Mint High Relief Coin Design

Designed by John Mercanti, the coin’s superb high-relief reverse depicts a magnificent wedge-tailed eagle swooping on its prey in the midst of a hunt. The design also includes the inscription AUSTRALIAN WEDGE-TAILED EAGLE, the 2020 year-date, the coin’s weight and fineness and The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The coin’s obverse depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the monetary denomination.

Technical Notes

The coin’s high relief reverse and obverse are minted on concave surfaces to ensure the optimum flow of metal is achieved by the strike of the die.

High Relief Coin Presentation

This coin is housed in a prestigious wooden display case within a themed shipper and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Designer(s):

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

This is the fifth wedge-tailed eagle design for The Perth Mint by renowned sculptor and engraver John M. Mercanti, the 12th Chief Engraver of the U.S. Mint. Mercanti also created the reverse design of the American Silver Eagle bullion coin and has produced more coin and medal designs than any other employee in the history of the U.S. Mint.

Coin Specifications: