This beautiful coin features the great southern Australian continent in stunning Australian mother of pearl.

The Australian coastline extends for approximately 34,000 kilometers. It is bordered in the west by the Indian Ocean and to the east by the Pacific Ocean. Tropical waters of the Timor, Arafura, and Coral Seas lap the north coast, while the cold waters of the Southern Ocean lie to the south. Over millennia, Aboriginal Australians forged deep cultural connections not just with their lands but also with the surrounding seas and the extraordinary diversity of wildlife they support.

Struck by The Perth Mint from 1oz of 99.99% pure silver in Proof quality, the coin is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 5,000 of the Great Southern Land 2021 1oz Silver Proof Mother Of Pearl Coin.

Perth Mint Mother of Pearl Coin Design

The coin’s reverse features a central mother of pearl insert in the shape of the Australian continent. It is encircled with representations of iconic marine creatures found in Australian waters, including a great white shark, a sea turtle, a seahorse, a blue-ringed octopus, a starfish, and a stingray.

Included on the reverse are the coin’s weight, purity, and year-date together with The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The obverse bears the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the coin’s monetary denomination.

Mother of Pearl Coin Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid. Packaged with an illustrated shipper, each coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

A specialist in animals, Aleysha Howarth is an artist at the Perth Mint ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications