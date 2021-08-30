Perth Mint Coin Profiles - Australian Kangaroo 2021 2oz Gold Proof High Relief Coin

The Perth Mint is pleased to present this stunning 2oz gold Proof high-relief coin featuring the latest kangaroo design.

Each coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 2oz of 99.99% pure gold in Proof quality and issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 200 of the Australian Kangaroo 2021 2oz Gold Proof High Relief Coin.

Perth Mint Australian Kangaroo 2oz Coin Design

The coin’s reverse portrays a crouching kangaroo with Waratah and Kangaroo Paw native Australian plants in the background. The design incorporates the inscription ‘AUSTRALIAN KANGAROO’, The Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark, the coin’s weight, purity, and 2021 year-date.

The obverse bears the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the coin’s monetary denomination.

Perth Ming Technical Notes

The coin has been struck with an extra-deep blank to showcase its superbly detailed design in high relief.

Australian Kangaroo 2oz Coin Presentation

This coin is housed in a deluxe timber display case within a themed, customized shipper and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Natasha Muhl is a designer and illustrator for the Perth Mint. She is drawn to natural motifs, such as animals, birds, gems, and ocean life ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications