This extraordinary 5oz silver Proof high relief gilded coin features one of Australia’s most loved marsupials, the koala. Elements of this high-relief design have been gilded in pink gold, superbly combining two celebrated minting techniques.

Each coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 5oz of 99.99% pure silver in Proof quality and is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 500 of the Australian Koala 2021 5oz Silver Proof High Relief Gilded Coin.

Perth Mint Australian Koala Coin Design

The coin’s reverse portrays a sleepy koala nestled between the branches of a eucalyptus tree. The koala and outer rim of the coin are gilded in 22-carat pink gold. The inscription ‘AUSTRALIAN KOALA’, The Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark, the 2021 year-date, and the weight and purity are also included in the design.

The Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the monetary denomination are depicted on the coin’s obverse.

The coin has been struck with an extra-deep blank to showcase its superbly detailed design in high relief.

Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid. Packaged with an illustrated shipper, each coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Reverse designer Monique Reeves is a medical illustrator and graphic design artist.

Coin Specifications