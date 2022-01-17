Perth Mint Coins - Australian Opal Lunar Series 2022 Year of the Tiger 1oz Silver Proof Coin

From our prestigious Australian Opal Lunar Series, this 2022 Year of the Tiger coin features a spectacular centerpiece crafted from authentic Australian opal.

Those born under the sign of the Chinese lunar tiger in 2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, and every 12th preceding year, are said to be determined, courageous, confident, and charming.

Struck by The Perth Mint from 1oz of 99.99% pure silver in proof quality, the coin is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 5,000 of the Australian Opal Lunar Series 2022 Year of the Tiger 1oz Silver Proof Coin.

Australian Opal Lunar Series Design

The coin’s reverse incorporates an inner panel design of a tiger detailed in pure Australian opal. The outer panel of the coin features intricate patterning with stylized depictions of cineraria flowers. The design includes the inscription ‘YEAR OF THE TIGER’ and the Chinese character for ‘tiger’ together with the 2022 year-date, the coin’s weight and purity, and The Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark.

The coin’s obverse bears the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II within a stylized pattern and the monetary denomination.

Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid. Packaged within an illustrated shipper, each coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Designers

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait of the British monarch in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Perth Mint artist Jennifer McKenna designed the reverse.



Opal Lunar Series Coin Specifications