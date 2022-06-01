Perth Mint Issues 2oz Black Swan Maali Silver Antiqued Coin

This first of its kind 2oz silver antiqued colored coin features an original colored painting of a black swan by Kevin Bynder, a Whadjuk-Yuet-Ballardong man.

Kevin is a passionate artist and teacher whose diverse portfolio of vibrant and striking works includes many Indigenous guernsey and shirt designs for high-profile sporting franchises, as well as murals in both public and private spaces in and around Perth. Kevin’s works are inspired by Western Australia’s natural environment and reflect the history and knowledge of his people who have lived on Nyoongar country for tens of thousands of years.

Widespread throughout much of Australia, the black swan (Cygnus artratus) is of spiritual significance in the ancestral stories of many First Nations Australians. In the southwest, where the Nyoongar (also Noongar, Nyungar) people are traditional custodians of the land, the majestic waterbird is often referred to as maali.

According to local lore, maali was once a vain and boastful white-feathered swan. In punishment for its conceit, waalti, the eagle, ripped out maali’s cherished feathers. Fortunately, ravens took pity on the distressed bird, disguising it with black feathers from their own plumage. Like the black swans in their wetland habitats today, maali retained some white wing feathers that only become visible in flight.

The coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 2oz of 99.99% pure silver and issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 2,000 of the Black Swan Maali 2022 2oz Silver Antiqued Colored Coin.

Design

The coin’s reverse design represents maali descending on water with its enormous wings stretched skywards. The background is formed by stylized patterns of colored dots inspired by a palette of ochre pigments used by Indigenous artists through time – reds and browns for the landscape, blues, greens, and other hues for the water and its currents.

Included on the reverse is The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The coin’s obverse portrays the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Also included are the coin’s weight, purity, denomination, and year-date.

Presentation

The coin is housed in a contemporary latex case within a beautifully illustrated shipper and is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.

Perth Mint Designers

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

