Perth Mint Issues 2oz Silver Reverse Gilded Australian Kangaroo Coin

This silver reverse gilded coin features a true blue Aussie icon – the kangaroo – on a stunning 24-carat gold gilded background.

Each coin is meticulously struck by The Perth Mint from 2oz of 99.99% pure silver, and issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 3,000 of the Australian Kangaroo 2022 2oz Silver Reverse Gilded Coin.

Design

The coin’s reverse portrays a bounding kangaroo. The background (field) and other artistic elements, including representations of a joey, a grassy plain, and hillocks, are gilded in 24-carat gold. Also within the gilded area is the inscription ‘KANGAROO’, The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark, and the coin’s weight, purity, and 2022 year-date.

The obverse bears the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on a gilded background which includes the coin’s monetary denomination.

Technical Note

A pioneer of 24-carat gilding on modern numismatic coins, The Perth Mint is noted for releases featuring the selective application of this treatment on a coin’s central design motif. The reverse gilded concept switches this application to the background design details and in this case is also featured on the coin’s obverse.

Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid. Packaged within an illustrated shipper, each coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Designers

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait of the British monarch in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Perth Mint artist Neil Hollis designed the reverse.



Coin Specifications