This 1oz silver antiqued coin features a central gold-plated rotating charm in the shape of the third animal in the ancient Chinese lunar calendar, the tiger.

Determined, courageous, confident, and charming, the tiger is said to bestow many positive characteristics on people born during its years of influence – including 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, and 2022.

Struck by The Perth Mint from 1oz of 99.99% pure silver, the coin is issued as legal tender under the authority of the Government of Tuvalu.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 3,000 of the Year of the Tiger Rotating Charm 2022 1oz Silver Antiqued Coin.

Design

The coin incorporates a rotating gold-plated sterling silver bead resembling the form of a tiger. It is surrounded by artistic portrayals of tigers in rocky terrain. Each animal’s forehead features stripes representing the Chinese character for ‘king’, reflecting the tiger’s status as ‘king of the beasts’ in Chinese mythology. As well as The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark, the reverse also includes the coin’s weight and fineness.

The Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse, which is inscribed with the coin’s monetary denomination and 2022 year-date.

Technical Note

The coin has been individually ‘antiqued’ to give it a unique finish conveying the surface abrasions of an ancient artifact. As a result of this treatment, the appearance of each coin may vary.

Perth Mint Designers

Ian Rank-Broadley’s effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was chosen to appear on the coinage of the United Kingdom in 1998. His design began to appear on collector coins that year and became widespread starting in 1999 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Natasha Muhl is a designer and illustrator for the Perth Mint. She is drawn to natural motifs, such as animals, birds, gems, and ocean life ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid. Packaged with an illustrated shipper, each coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Coin Specifications