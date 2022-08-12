By Atlas Numismatics ……

* * *

New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These five items are just a sample of the recent additions to our inventory. We have added new material in the World (334), Ancient (26), and U.S. (16) categories.

1069941 | GREEK. SICILY. Siculo-Punic Coinage. Struck circa 300-289 BCE. AR Tetradrachm. NGC MS (Mint State) Strike 5/5 Surface 4/5. Entella. 23mm. 17.24gm. Head of Heracles wearing lion’s skin headress right / Horse head facing left, palm tree behind, Punic letters MHMHNT (People of the Camp) below. Jenkins, Punic, 289 (O92/R237).

1067571 | FRANCE. Napoleon III. (Emperor, 1842-1870). 1855 AR-plated Tin Medal. PCGS SP65. By Caque & Massonnet Editeur. Edge: Plain. 50mm. 46.70gm. Conjoined busts of Napoleon and Eugenie, left; without legend / PALAIS DE L’INDUSTRIE/ … View of the Palace of Industry. Collignon 1693 (Obv.) & Collignon 1686.

Housed in an oversized holder. Includes original case.

1069706 | GREAT BRITAIN. George IV. (King, 1820-1830). 1825 AV Pattern Two Pounds. NGC PR64UCAM (Ultra Cameo). By W. Wyon. London. Edge: Plain. 15.98gm. GEORGIUS IV DEI GRATIA. Bare head, left / BRITANNIARUM REX FID: DEF:. Arms within crowned mantle. KM 701. Proof; SCBC-3799; W&R 224 (R7).

A likely unique pattern with a different bust and a plain rim. Described as follows in the Nobleman catalogue: “struck on a larger flan with plain margin on the obv. side; edge, plain, brilliant and probably unique”.

Ex. Edmonds/H. Clark/Murdoch/Nobleman: Nobleman Lot 125 (British and Colonial Coins, Patterns & Proofs, Plate IV) Sotheby, Wilkinson & Hodge, 27 March 1922.

1070087 | INDIA-BRITISH. 1835.-(c) AV 2 Mohurs. PCGS PR67 Cameo. Calcutta. Edge: Milled. WILLIAM IIII, KING. Head, right with “R.S.” incuse on truncation / EAST INDIA COMPANY. Palm tree, lion walking left. KM 452.1; S&W 1.4 Restrike; Prid.-3 Restrike.

1069786 | SWISS CANTONS. Basel. 1740 H (Johann Jakob Handmann) AV 4 Ducats. PCGS MS63. 13.8gm. Eight shields above BASiLEA over city view / *DOMINE. CONSERVA. NOS. IN. PACE. Basilik holding shield. KM Pn9; Fr.-63; D.T. 767; HMZ 2-102c.

Exceedingly rare type.

* * *

Atlas Numismatics – Appraisal and Buying

