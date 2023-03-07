By Royal Australian Mint ……



A commemorative $1 coin celebrating 100 years of Legacy has been released by the Royal Australian Mint.

Eric Easterbrook, Chairman of Legacy Australia said Legacy was honored to have partnered with the Mint to mark this special occasion.

“Legacy has a long and rich history in Australia. For 100 years, we have been standing proudly as the only veteran service organization in Australia dedicated solely to the care and support of our veterans’ families. We’d like to thank the Mint for helping us commemorate this important milestone as we continue to keep the promise to our veterans,” he said.

The Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon said this coin presents an opportunity for the Australian community to reflect on the significant impact Legacy has had over the last hundred years.

“Since 1923, Legacy has made an enormous difference to thousands of veterans’ families. It is an honor to be part of Legacy’s centenary celebrations, a time in which we can remember the past and look forward to the future.”

In recent years, the Royal Australian Mint has played a key role in promoting charitable behavior and charitable organizations. The September 2020 launch of the Donation Dollar provided Australians with a tangible reminder to give to those in need.

Since then, the Mint has commemorated the anniversaries of several significant charitable organizations including Rotary, the RSPCA, and the Smith Family through collectible coin programs.

The coin program commemorating the Centenary of Legacy continues to shine a light on Australian charitable organizations and the important work they do in our community.

The reverse of the coin features a sculpted interpretation of the Legacy logo torch cupped by a pair of hands with the title text ‘Centenary of Legacy • 100 Years of Service’ circling the design around the edge of the coin.

The Centenary of Legacy 2023 $1 Uncirculated Coin has a limited mintage of 30,000 and retails for $15.00 AUD (about $10.00 USD at the time of publication).

The coins are Australian legal tender and can be purchased through the Mint’s online shop.

