By Royal Australian Mint ……



Thecommemorates 150 years of thewith the release of a collectible coin program where $1 from the sale of each RSPCA coin in card purchased from the Mint will go to RSPCA.

Leigh Gordon, CEO of the Royal Australian Mint, said he was proud to release a coin that can help make a difference to animal welfare, and that recognizes RSPCA’s significant role in this area.

“The work of the thousands of RSPCA staff and volunteers across Australia who work tirelessly to promote animal care and protection, deserves to be given the rare opportunity for their work to be recognized on Australia’s legal tender,” said Mr. Gordon.

“We hope this coin will help raise awareness of the value of animals – big and small – and encourage Australians to make a difference for animals by donating to RSPCA.”

Founded in a London coffee shop in 1824, the RSPCA was first established in Australia in 1871 following a public meeting to discuss the welfare of horses in Victoria. It is Australia’s oldest and largest animal welfare organization, and one of Australia’s most trusted charities. It is an independent, community-based charity providing animal care and protection services across the country.

As a federated organization, the RSPCA’s member societies in each state and territory run animal rehoming shelters, investigate and prosecute animal cruelty complaints, and educate the community on animal welfare and responsible pet ownership.

“The 150th anniversary of the RSPCA is a chance for us to reflect on our great breadth of work, and the extraordinary people who make it possible,” said RSPCA Australia, CEO Richard Mussell.

“It’s also a chance to reflect on the proud history of the RSPCA, what has been achieved in that time, and also to look forward to the future and what still needs to be done to end animal cruelty.”

The Mint has designed a coin program in consultation with RSPCA, that features colorful creatures great and small including a cat, layer hen, dog, dolphin, horse, lizard, guinea pig, and of course a wombat. The coins are embellished with the RSPCA logo incused into the curvy relief feature and include the text 150 YEARS to indicate RSPCA’s 150th anniversary.

The 2021 150th Anniversary of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) Australia coin program includes:

Seven $1 Colored Frosted Uncirculated Coins in Card, sold individually with a limited mintage of 22,500 each, RRP $15.50;

in Card, sold individually with a limited mintage of 22,500 each, RRP $15.50; A $1 Colored Frosted Uncirculated Eight-coin Collection Box , including a special coin featuring the wombat, with a limited mintage of 10,000, RRP $120; and

, including a special coin featuring the wombat, with a limited mintage of 10,000, RRP $120; and A $1 Colored Frosted Uncirculated Coin in Card featuring farm animals with a limited mintage of 10,000, RRP $15.50.

Coins can be purchased from the Royal Australian Mint’s eShop, one of its authorized dealers, or through the Mint’s Call Centre (1300 652 020). The coin featuring the farm animals will only be available for purchase from the Mint or RSPCA.