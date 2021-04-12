Canadians and well-wishers across the United Kingdom can celebrate the 95th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with a special coin set featuring fine silver keepsakes crafted by both the Royal Canadian Mint and Britain’s Royal Mint. Canada’s tribute to our shared sovereign’s personal milestone consists of a pure silver coin featuring a detailed engraving of the first-ever equine statue of Queen Elizabeth, proudly displayed in Canada’s national capital. Its British counterpart features a rich tapestry of royal iconography and floral symbols of the United Kingdom. This unique collector’s item is available as of Tuesday, April 6.

“The Mint has a time-honored tradition of commemorating milestones in the historic reign of Queen Elizabeth II and we are proud to mark her 95th birthday through a unique collector keepsake,” said Marie Lemay, President and CEO. “We are especially pleased to have been able to collaborate with The Royal Mint on this special project.”

The Royal Mint’s CEO Anne Jessopp comments: “It is wonderful to work with the Royal Canadian Mint to celebrate the 95th birthday of HRH Queen Elizabeth. This joint set offers a beautifully crafted and unique way for collectors to mark the milestone.”

Canada’s contribution to the 2021 Two-Coin Set – A Royal Celebration features elegant imagery of Her Majesty on both sides of a 1 oz. pure silver coin. The reverse displays a reproduction of The Queen Elizabeth II Equestrian Monument, sculpted by Canadian artist Jack Harman and unveiled in 1992 by Her Majesty on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. This majestic monument, showing the Queen astride her horse Centenial, presently graces the entrance to Rideau Hall, the official residence of Canada’s Governor-General. The obverse is a numismatic history showcase, with fine engravings of all four effigies of Queen Elizabeth to have appeared on Canadian coins throughout her reign.

The Royal Mint recruited British heraldic artist Timothy Noad to design its pure silver coin. Its reverse, dated 1926-2021, includes the Royal Cypher, the floral emblem of the nations of the United Kingdom, and the inscription “MY HEART AND MY DEVOTION” from the Queen’s first televised Christmas message in 1957. The obverse features the effigy portrait of Her Majesty the Queen by Royal Mint designer Jody Clark. This portrait was launched in September 2015 in conjunction with Queen Elizabeth becoming Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

The two-coin set, limited to a mintage of 6,500, is packaged in a black beauty box bearing the logos of both mints. The packaging includes a certificate of authenticity for each coin and a serialized card with a message from both mints.

This special collectible may be ordered as of today by contacting the Royal Canadian Mint at 1-800-267‑1871 in Canada, 1-800-268‑6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca. To purchase directly from the Royal mint, visit www.royalmint.com.

The coin set is also available through the Mint’s network of authorized dealers.

* * *

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada’s circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high-quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca.